Eli Lilly, MiNA Therapeutics To Collaborate On Research Using MiNA's SaRNA Technology - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and MiNA Therapeutics Ltd., a pioneer in RNA activation therapeutics, announced Tuesday a global research collaboration to develop novel drug candidates using MiNA's proprietary small activating RNA (saRNA) technology platform. This new technology will expand the breadth of Lilly's RNA therapeutics platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, MiNA will utilize its saRNA platform to research up to five targets selected by Lilly that aim to address diseases across Lilly's key therapeutic focus areas.

Lilly will be responsible for preclinical and clinical development of candidates and will retain exclusive commercialization rights for any products resulting from the collaboration.

MiNA will receive a $25 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive potential development and commercialization milestones up to a total of $245 million per target, as well as tiered royalties from the low-single to low-double digits on product sales resulting from the collaboration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.