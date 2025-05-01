Eli Lilly Lowers FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) lowered its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2025, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $20.17 to $21.67 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $20.78 to $22.28 per share on revenues between $58.0 billion and $61.0 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $22.05 to $23.55 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $22.50 to $24.00 per share on revenues between $58.0 billion and $61.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $22.40 per share on revenues of $59.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

