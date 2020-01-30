Eli Lilly (LLY) Tops Q4 Earnings & Sales, Keeps 2020 View

Indianapolis, IN based Eli Lilly and Company LLY, boasts of a wide range of products that serve a vast number of therapeutic areas. The company focuses primarily on central nervous system disorders, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, which are all high growth areas and represent significant commercial potential.

Lilly’s earnings performance has been mixed. Its earnings beat expectations in three of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 1.20%.

Currently, Lilly has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), but that could definitely change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. We have highlighted some of the key stats from this just-revealed announcement below:

Earnings Beat: Lilly beat fourth quarter earnings. The company reported EPS of $1.73 per share while our consensus called for EPS of $1.52.

Revenues Beat: Revenues beat expectations. Lilly posted revenues of $6.11 billion, compared to our consensus estimate of $6.07 billion.

2020 Outlook: Lilly re-affirmed its 2020 adjusted earnings guidance while slightly raised its revenue guidance.

Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $6.70-$6.80 per share. Revenues are expected in a range of $23.7 billion-$24.2 billion compared to $23.6 billion-$24.1 billion previously.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues in 2020 is $6.77 per share and $23.93 billion, respectively.

Stock Price Impact: Shares were around 1.5% in pre-market trading.

Check back later for our full write up on this Lilly earnings report later!

Eli Lilly and Company Price and Consensus

Eli Lilly and Company price-consensus-chart | Eli Lilly and Company Quote

