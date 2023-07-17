Eli Lilly (LLY) to Buy Versanis, Strengthen Obesity Portfolio

Eli Lilly and Company LLY announced a definitive agreement to acquire private biotech Versanis, which is expected to strengthen its position in the obesity market.

Versanis’ lead pipeline candidate is bimagrumab, a monoclonal antibody being developed in a phase IIb study alone and in combination with semaglutide in adults who are overweight or obese.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is sold by Lilly’s chief competitor Novo Nordisk NVO, under the brand name Wegovy as an anti-obesity medication. Wegovy is seeing strong prescription trends and is generating impressive revenues and profits for Novo Nordisk. It markets semaglutide as a once-daily pre-filled pen by the brand name of Ozempic and as an oral pill by the name of Rybelsus for treating type II diabetes.

Bimagrumab has the potential to show better-quality weight loss by reducing fat mass while preserving muscle mass in people who are obese or have obesity-related complications. In a previous phase II study, bimagrumab resulted in a placebo-adjusted fat mass loss of approximately 22% coupled with 4.5% lean mass gain, despite minimal change in caloric intake.

Lilly's stock was up 3.4% on Friday in response to the news. Lilly's stock has risen 22.8% this year so far against a decrease of 0.9% for the industry.



For the deal, Lilly has agreed to pay up to $1.93 billion in cash, inclusive of an undisclosed upfront payment and further payments upon achievement of some development and sales milestones. The companies did not mention when the transaction is expected to be closed.

Companies developing weight loss drugs are in great demand, fueled by the success of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and also strong data from obesity studies of Lilly’s new drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist. Mounjaro is already approved for type II diabetes and is generating impressive sales. Mounjaro showed a superior weight-loss reduction in clinical studies for the obesity indication. Lilly has initiated a rolling submission in the United States for tirzepatide in obesity that is expected to be completed soon while a regulatory application has already been filed in the EU.

