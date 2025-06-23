Eli Lilly (LLY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $770.64, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.89%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 6.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.56, indicating a 41.84% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.47 billion, indicating a 28.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $21.95 per share and a revenue of $59.92 billion, signifying shifts of +68.98% and +33.03%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.61% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Eli Lilly currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eli Lilly has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.75 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.35 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that LLY has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

