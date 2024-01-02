Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Up 57% in 2023: Will the Uptrend Continue?

Eli Lilly and Company LLY made rapid pipeline progress in areas like obesity, diabetes and Alzheimer’s, thus attracting investors to the stock in 2023.

Lilly, with a market cap of more than $550 billion, boasts a wide range of products that serve a vast number of therapeutic areas. The company focuses primarily on diabetes, neuroscience, oncology and immunology, which are all high growth areas and represent significant commercial potential. In 2023, it saw new drugs generating impressive sales, received approvals for more new drugs and witnessed pipeline and regulatory success.

With such an impressive return in 2023, investors may be skeptical of the stock’s growth potential in 2024. We believe the stock has the potential to rise further in 2024

Mounjaro/tirzepatide, Lilly’s new dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist (GIP/GLP-1 RA), was approved for treating type II diabetes in May 2022 and generated impressive sales of $2.96 billion in the first nine months of 2023, benefiting from strong demand trends in the popular GLP-1 segment of the diabetes market. Tirzepatide is expected to be a key long-term top-line driver for Lilly as it has the potential to be approved for obesity and other diabetes-related diseases.

Tirzepatide showed superior weight-loss reduction in clinical studies for obesity indication. It was approved for the said indication in the United States in November by the name of Zepbound. Mounjaro and Zepbound are expected to be key top-line drivers for Lilly in 2024, with demand for weight loss drugs rising rapidly.

However, there is much more to Lilly beyond Mounjaro and Zepbound. Lilly gained approvals for some other new drugs in 2023. Omvoh/mirikizumab was approved for its first inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) indication, ulcerative colitis, in the United States, Europe and Japan in 2023. Lilly expects to file a regulatory application seeking approval for Omvoh/mirikizumab for its second IBD indication, Crohn's disease, in 2024. Lilly’s BTK inhibitor Jaypirca was approved for mantle cell lymphoma in the United States in January 2023 and for the second indication, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, in December.

Lilly will file the U.S. regulatory application for donanemab for early Alzheimer’s disease in the first quarter of 2024 while an application is under review in the EU. Donanemab is an important asset in Lilly’s pipeline. Data from studies have shown that donanemab produced a significant reduction of amyloid buildup in the brain and plasma phosphorylated tau (P-tau) in the blood. Amyloid plaque and P-tau are key biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease and their reduction is likely to predict clinical benefit in the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

All these potential new product launches are expected to drive the growth of the company.

Lilly also acquired a couple of clinical-stage biotechs in 2023 like POINT Biopharma, a maker of next-generation radioligand therapies for treating cancers, and DICE Therapeutics, a maker of IL-17 inhibitors to treat chronic diseases in immunology. The acquisitions strengthened its pipeline.

Continued strong sales of key drugs Verzenio, Jardiance and Taltz, coupled with contributions from new products like Zepbound and Mounjaro, are expected to drive top-line growth in 2024.

