Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Up 26.7% YTD: What's in Store for 2023?

Eli Lilly and Company LLY stock has risen 26.7% this year so far compared with an increase of 4.7% for the industry.



Here we discuss the factors that are driving Lilly’s stock higher and can keep the positive momentum alive in 2023.

Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. Its key growth products (like Trulicity, Taltz etc.) grew 17% in the third quarter and contributed nearly 70% to total revenues, excluding revenues from COVID-19 antibodies.

Importantly, Lilly expects to launch five new medicines by 2023 end, which could serve as catalysts to top-line growth through the decade.

Of these five, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist (GIP/GLP-1 RA), was approved by the FDA in May. The drug showed impressive blood sugar reductions and weight loss in type II diabetes patients in phase III studies. Mounjaro was approved in Europe and Japan in the third quarter of 2022

The product is off to a solid start and is expected to be a key long-term top-line driver for Lilly as it has the potential to be approved for obesity and other diabetes-related diseases. Mounjaro recorded $187.3 million in revenues in the third quarter and $16.0 million in the second quarter. Lilly is working on improving manufacturing capacity for incretin to keep up with patient demand for Mounjaro, which is an incretin-based medicine. Mounjaro is in phase III studies for obesity (rolling submission expected to begin in 2022), obstructive sleep apnea and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and phase II in NASH.

Mounjaro is the first of the potentially five new medicines that Lilly plans to launch by the end of 2023.

The other four candidates for which Lilly has filed regulatory applications are donanemab for early Alzheimer's disease, pirtobrutinib for mantle cell lymphoma, mirikizumab for ulcerative colitis and lebrikizumab for atopic dermatitis.

Of all the five candidates, Mounjaro and donanemab have multi-billion-dollar sales potential.

Lilly has its share of issues like generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug, Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe.

Its key drug Alimta’s vitamin regimen patent expired worldwide in June 2021 and generics were launched in Europe and Japan. In the United States, following the loss of patent and pediatric exclusivity in May 2022. Alimta sales have been declining rapidly now with multi-source generic entrants, following the loss of patent exclusivity in major markets, including the United States. The trend is expected to continue in 2023.

Lilly expects the initial revenues from the next wave of potential launches to be modest in 2023. In 2023, the company will see the full-year impact of Alimta's patent expiry in the United States. Lilly expects a low single-digit headwind from foreign exchange rates in 2023. Lilly does not expect COVID-19 antibodies to be a major driver for long-term growth for Lilly.

Costs incurred to expand manufacturing capacity and support the potential launch of multiple new products, inflation impact, and higher employee costs are expected to slow down operating margin expansion in 2023.

Nonetheless, Lilly is hopeful that its key products like Trulicity, Taltz, Jardiance and positive regulatory updates related to the potential five new products discussed above will keep driving the stock in 2023.

