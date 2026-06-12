Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $1,133.00, moving -2.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

The drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 15.32% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 5.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Eli Lilly in its upcoming release. On that day, Eli Lilly is projected to report earnings of $9.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.44 billion, up 31.39% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $35.67 per share and revenue of $85.6 billion, indicating changes of +47.34% and +31.33%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Eli Lilly presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Eli Lilly is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.54. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.58 for its industry.

Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 113, this industry ranks in the top 47% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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