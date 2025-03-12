Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the latest trading day at $822.27, indicating a -0.22% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 4.73% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 1.05% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Eli Lilly will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.60, up 78.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.72 billion, indicating a 45.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $23.47 per share and a revenue of $59.92 billion, indicating changes of +80.68% and +33.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.22% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Eli Lilly currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.41, which means Eli Lilly is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

