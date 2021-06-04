Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $202.02, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.54% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

LLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, up 0.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.58 billion, up 19.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.94 per share and revenue of $27.22 billion, which would represent changes of +0.13% and +10.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. LLY is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, LLY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.12, which means LLY is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LLY has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

