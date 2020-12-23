Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $165.48, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 15.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LLY is projected to report earnings of $2.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.23 billion, up 18.2% from the year-ago period.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.51 per share and revenue of $24.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.34% and +9.14%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.06% higher within the past month. LLY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LLY has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.19 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.8.

Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.