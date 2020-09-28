Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $148.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

LLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LLY to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.90 billion, up 7.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.32 per share and revenue of $23.86 billion, which would represent changes of +21.19% and +6.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. LLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.57, so we one might conclude that LLY is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.