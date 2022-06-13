Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -1.93%: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $291.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.32% in that time.

Eli Lilly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.88 billion, up 2.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.27 per share and revenue of $29.03 billion, which would represent changes of +1.35% and +2.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. Eli Lilly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.06.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.