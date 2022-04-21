Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $289.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.07% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.32, up 24.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.52 billion, up 10.48% from the prior-year quarter.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.78 per share and revenue of $28.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.6% and +0.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% higher. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Eli Lilly is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.83.

It is also worth noting that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

