Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $301.73, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

Eli Lilly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Eli Lilly is projected to report earnings of $1.94 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.02 billion, up 3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.01 per share and revenue of $28.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.84% and +1.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Eli Lilly is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.57, so we one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LLY has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.