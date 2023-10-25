Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Eli Lilly (LLY) ending at $586.46, denoting a -1.01% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.71% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 2, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.11, reflecting a 105.56% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.88 billion, up 27.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.65 per share and a revenue of $33.49 billion, signifying shifts of -16.25% and +17.36%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 32.41% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Eli Lilly presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Eli Lilly is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 89.12. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.98.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

