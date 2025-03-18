Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the latest trading day at $822.51, indicating a -0.27% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.71%.

Shares of the drugmaker have depreciated by 2.31% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.53% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Eli Lilly in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.60, signifying a 78.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.72 billion, indicating a 45.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $23.47 per share and a revenue of $59.92 billion, signifying shifts of +80.68% and +33.02%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Eli Lilly. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Eli Lilly is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.74, so one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that LLY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. LLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

