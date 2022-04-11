Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $308.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 17.05% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 11.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Eli Lilly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Eli Lilly is projected to report earnings of $2.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.22 billion, up 6.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.75 per share and revenue of $28.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.23% and +0.49%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.24% higher. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Eli Lilly's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.94, which means Eli Lilly is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.