Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $243.13, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 8.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 7.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, down 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.56 billion, up 1.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eli Lilly has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.09, so we one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

