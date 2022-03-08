Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $259.93, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.43% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $2.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.64 billion, down 2.42% from the prior-year quarter.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.64 per share and revenue of $28.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.88% and -0.06%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.02% higher. Eli Lilly is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.

Investors should also note that LLY has a PEG ratio of 2.18 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.