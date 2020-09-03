Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $149.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.1% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LLY to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.88 billion, up 7.28% from the year-ago period.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $23.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.7% and +6.78%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. LLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LLY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.82.

Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.