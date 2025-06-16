Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Eli Lilly (LLY) ended the recent trading session at $807.58, demonstrating a -1.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 8.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Eli Lilly in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.56, marking a 41.84% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.47 billion, indicating a 28.02% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $21.95 per share and a revenue of $59.92 billion, demonstrating changes of +68.98% and +33.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower within the past month. Eli Lilly presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Eli Lilly is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.33. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.93 for its industry.

Investors should also note that LLY has a PEG ratio of 1.2 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

