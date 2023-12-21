Eli Lilly (LLY) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $572, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.26%.

The the stock of drugmaker has fallen by 4.18% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.77, marking a 32.54% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.86 billion, indicating a 21.31% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.60 per share and a revenue of $33.63 billion, signifying shifts of -16.88% and +17.82%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Eli Lilly presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Eli Lilly currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 86.46. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35.

One should further note that LLY currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.