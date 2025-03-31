Eli Lilly (LLY) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $825.91, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.14%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 10.66% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Eli Lilly will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 1, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.64, showcasing a 79.84% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.75 billion, up 45.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $23.53 per share and a revenue of $60 billion, signifying shifts of +81.14% and +33.2%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Eli Lilly. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Currently, Eli Lilly is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eli Lilly has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.96 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.14.

Investors should also note that LLY has a PEG ratio of 1.33 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

