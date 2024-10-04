Eli Lilly (LLY) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Eli Lilly (LLY) reached $887.16, with a +0.18% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

Shares of the drugmaker have depreciated by 2.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.05% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Eli Lilly will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.54, marking a 4440% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.17 billion, reflecting a 28.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.49 per share and revenue of $46.33 billion, indicating changes of +160.92% and +35.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Eli Lilly currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.61.

Also, we should mention that LLY has a PEG ratio of 2.68. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

