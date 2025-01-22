Eli Lilly (LLY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $753.98, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.22, indicating a 109.64% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.49 billion, showing a 44.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.35% lower. Right now, Eli Lilly possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eli Lilly has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.3 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.61.

Investors should also note that LLY has a PEG ratio of 1.56 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.32 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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