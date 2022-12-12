Eli Lilly (LLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $367.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.31 billion, down 8.63% from the prior-year quarter.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.76 per share and revenue of $28.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.9% and +0.81%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Eli Lilly currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Eli Lilly's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.92.

It is also worth noting that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

