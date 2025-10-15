Eli Lilly (LLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Eli Lilly (LLY) was up +1.75% at $826.57. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

The stock of drugmaker has risen by 6.23% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of Eli Lilly will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $6.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 441.53%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.01 billion, reflecting a 39.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $23.01 per share and a revenue of $61.77 billion, indicating changes of +77.14% and +37.13%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.64% lower. As of now, Eli Lilly holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Eli Lilly is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.31. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.43.

One should further note that LLY currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

