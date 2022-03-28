Eli Lilly (LLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $291.66, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 15.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $2.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.64 billion, down 2.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.71 per share and revenue of $28.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.74% and -0.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% higher. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.

Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 2.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

