Eli Lilly (LLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $254.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

Eli Lilly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $2.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.64 billion, down 2.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.64 per share and revenue of $28.3 billion, which would represent changes of +5.88% and -0.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.2% higher. Eli Lilly is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Eli Lilly currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.34.

Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 2.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

