Eli Lilly (LLY) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Eli Lilly (LLY) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LLY crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, LLY has gained 5.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at LLY's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on LLY for more gains in the near future.

