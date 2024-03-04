Eli Lilly (LLY) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $792.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

The drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 17.15% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $2.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.02%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.9 billion, indicating a 27.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.44 per share and revenue of $41.27 billion, indicating changes of +96.84% and +20.94%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. Right now, Eli Lilly possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Eli Lilly currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 62.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.88, so one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that LLY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

