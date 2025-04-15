Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) ended the recent trading session at $757.18, demonstrating a +0.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 8.54% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 6.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Eli Lilly in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.62, marking a 79.07% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.7 billion, up 44.79% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $23.49 per share and revenue of $59.84 billion, indicating changes of +80.83% and +32.85%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Eli Lilly currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Eli Lilly is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.23, which means Eli Lilly is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.22.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

