Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $726.14, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 12.78% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 12.86% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 1, 2025. On that day, Eli Lilly is projected to report earnings of $4.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.75 billion, up 45.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.53 per share and revenue of $60 billion. These totals would mark changes of +81.14% and +33.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Right now, Eli Lilly possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Eli Lilly is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.76. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.28.

Also, we should mention that LLY has a PEG ratio of 1.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

