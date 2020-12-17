Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $172.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 22.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.12%.

LLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.09, up 20.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.86 billion, up 12.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. LLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.56, so we one might conclude that LLY is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

