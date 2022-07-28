Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $330.80, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $1.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.9 billion, up 2.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.34 per share and revenue of $29.15 billion, which would represent changes of +2.21% and +2.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher. Eli Lilly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eli Lilly has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.6, which means Eli Lilly is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

