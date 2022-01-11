Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $262.32, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.66% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $2.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.56 billion, up 1.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.75% higher. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Eli Lilly's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.87.

Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

