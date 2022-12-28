Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $365.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Eli Lilly is projected to report earnings of $1.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.31 billion, down 8.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.76 per share and revenue of $28.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.9% and +0.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Eli Lilly currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.09, so we one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LLY has a PEG ratio of 2.38 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

