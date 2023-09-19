Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $574.96, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Eli Lilly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.88, up 45.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.92 billion, up 28.53% from the year-ago period.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.84 per share and revenue of $33.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.93% and +17.79%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.76.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.