Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $316.85, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 8.27% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Eli Lilly is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.79 billion, down 13.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.46 per share and revenue of $30.5 billion, which would represent changes of +6.55% and +6.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower within the past month. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Eli Lilly is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.5, so we one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.