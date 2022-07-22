Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $328.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $1.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.9 billion, up 2.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.29 per share and revenue of $29.11 billion, which would represent changes of +1.59% and +2.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. Eli Lilly is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eli Lilly has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.42 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.32, so we one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LLY has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

