Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $331.07, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 11.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Eli Lilly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.86, down 0.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.9 billion, up 2.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.29 per share and revenue of $29.09 billion, which would represent changes of +1.59% and +2.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% higher. Eli Lilly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eli Lilly has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.85 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.02.

Investors should also note that LLY has a PEG ratio of 2.29 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.