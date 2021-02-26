Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $204.89, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 4.94% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.53% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LLY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LLY is projected to report earnings of $2.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.11 billion, up 21.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.14 per share and revenue of $27.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.65% and +12.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher. LLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.79.

It is also worth noting that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.