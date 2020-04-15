Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $151.18, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.52% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.38% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LLY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 23, 2020. In that report, analysts expect LLY to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.51 billion, up 8.24% from the year-ago period.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $23.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.09% and +6.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. LLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, LLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.62.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

