Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $292.49, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 11.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Eli Lilly is projected to report earnings of $2.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.64 billion, down 2.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.71 per share and revenue of $28.3 billion, which would represent changes of +6.74% and -0.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.88% higher. Eli Lilly currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eli Lilly has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.44 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.02.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

