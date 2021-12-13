Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $248.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.8% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.37, down 13.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.55 billion, up 1.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.02 per share and revenue of $27.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.13% and +12.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. Eli Lilly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eli Lilly has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.88, so we one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

