Eli Lilly (LLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed at $276.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 9.25% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.37, down 13.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.56 billion, up 1.61% from the year-ago period.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.12 per share and revenue of $28.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.4% and +15.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.79% higher. Eli Lilly is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Eli Lilly is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.94.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

