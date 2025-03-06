Eli Lilly (LLY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Eli Lilly (LLY) ended the recent trading session at $912.76, demonstrating a -1.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.99%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 10.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Eli Lilly in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.60, up 78.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.72 billion, up 45.03% from the year-ago period.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.47 per share and revenue of $59.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.68% and +33.02%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.48% lower. At present, Eli Lilly boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Eli Lilly is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 39.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.

It is also worth noting that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.