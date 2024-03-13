Eli Lilly (LLY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the latest trading day at $757.84, indicating a +0.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

The drugmaker's stock has climbed by 1.61% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.56, reflecting a 58.02% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.83 billion, indicating a 26.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.41 per share and a revenue of $41.06 billion, demonstrating changes of +96.36% and +20.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Eli Lilly. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% lower. As of now, Eli Lilly holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Eli Lilly currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.3, so one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that LLY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

