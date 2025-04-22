Eli Lilly (LLY) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Eli Lilly (LLY) standing at $827.54, reflecting a +1.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.71%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 5.42% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 11.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.44, marking a 72.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.64 billion, reflecting a 44.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.21 per share and revenue of $59.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +78.68% and +32.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% lower. Eli Lilly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Eli Lilly is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.34, which means Eli Lilly is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that LLY has a PEG ratio of 1.34 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

